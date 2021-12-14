BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report $4.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the highest is $4.58 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $16.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $17.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BJ stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $74.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

