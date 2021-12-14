BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report $4.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the highest is $4.58 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $16.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $17.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BJ stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $74.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.