Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Raymond James

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BSM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

BSM stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.41. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Black Stone Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.