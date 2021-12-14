BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by 38.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 105.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $321.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 104,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 5,317.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

