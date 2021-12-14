BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years.

MUI opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

