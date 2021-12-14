BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 35.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MFL opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

