BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MYJ opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

