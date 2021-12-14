BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:MYJ opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $16.45.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.