BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:BNY opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $16.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

