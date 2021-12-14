Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $8.77 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

