Blockstack Market Capitalization Reaches $358.50 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.02 or 0.00337498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00038250 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack (STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.