BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.57

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BGSC opened at GBX 168.80 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.75. BMO Global Smaller Companies has a 1-year low of GBX 137 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 175.20 ($2.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £946.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04.

About BMO Global Smaller Companies

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

