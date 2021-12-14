BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.57

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON BGSC opened at GBX 168.80 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.75. BMO Global Smaller Companies has a 1-year low of GBX 137 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 175.20 ($2.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £946.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04.
About BMO Global Smaller Companies
Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.