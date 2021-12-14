Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Cut to “Hold” at Desjardins

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BOWFF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $94.07 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

