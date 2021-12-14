Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of BCC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.30. 341,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,851. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.82. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after acquiring an additional 246,789 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,886,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,628,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 96,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.