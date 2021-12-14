boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) PT Lowered to 395.00 at Barclays

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from 415.00 to 395.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BHOOY. Morgan Stanley lowered boohoo group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of boohoo group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $250.50.

BHOOY opened at $44.66 on Monday. boohoo group has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $102.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

