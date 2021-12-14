Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,515 shares during the period. Boot Barn comprises approximately 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 60.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 65,972 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $1,448,000.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.85.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.15.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

