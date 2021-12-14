Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Down 72.0% in November

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BOZTY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. Boozt AB has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $26.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

