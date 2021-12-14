Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Down 72.0% in November

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BOZTY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. Boozt AB has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $26.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

