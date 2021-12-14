Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin Sells 6,068 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 64.04% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,277,000 after acquiring an additional 295,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,893,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,268,000 after buying an additional 353,402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after buying an additional 1,174,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after buying an additional 942,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

