Brent D. Lang Sells 9,158 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $521,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:VCRA traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $58.06. 181,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -241.91 and a beta of 0.32. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.11.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VCRA shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

