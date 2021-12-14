BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Up 4.3%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.61. 22,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,591,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BRF by 3,099.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth $64,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter worth $87,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth $85,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

