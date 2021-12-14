Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.13

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and traded as low as $11.75. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 757 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.18 and a beta of -0.31.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRID. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgford Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgford Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.