Brightworth Invests $216,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brightworth acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 401 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 126,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 7,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $570,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $668.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.37 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.69 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

