Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.0% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

