British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded British Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

BTLCY opened at $6.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. British Land has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

