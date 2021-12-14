Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 408,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,493 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $68,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 267,623 shares of company stock worth $45,107,201 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $179.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

