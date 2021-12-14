Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to announce $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.58. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 56,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,448. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

