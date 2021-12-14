Brokerages Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.02). Cinemark posted earnings of ($2.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 80.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Cinemark by 61.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,315 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $12,038,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cinemark by 7.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.43. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

