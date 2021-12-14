Brokerages Anticipate ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) will post sales of $47.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.90 million and the highest is $47.50 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year sales of $176.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $176.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $211.02 million, with estimates ranging from $203.95 million to $214.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ForgeRock.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million.
Shares of ForgeRock stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,935. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $48.88.
In other ForgeRock news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $2,439,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,995.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $18,927,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $38,930,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
ForgeRock Company Profile
ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Read More: EV Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ForgeRock (FORG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.