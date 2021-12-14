Brokerages Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report sales of $16.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.77 billion and the lowest is $16.33 billion. HP reported sales of $15.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $65.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $66.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $66.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.19 billion to $68.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,975,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HP by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HP by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,520,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $166,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,500 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,862,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98. HP has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

