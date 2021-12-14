Brokerages Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.42 Million

Analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will post sales of $40.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.40 million to $43.44 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $34.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $165.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $171.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $153.04 million, with estimates ranging from $150.98 million to $155.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KREF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.46. 19,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 187.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 84,305 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

