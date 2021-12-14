Brokerages Anticipate Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.23. Kornit Digital posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT stock traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.21. 4,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,157. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $79.76 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.02 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.42 and its 200-day moving average is $138.53.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

