Brokerages Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to Announce $1.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.63. Lumentum reported earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.24.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,132,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after buying an additional 641,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,057,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after buying an additional 236,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,540,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.00. 18,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,347. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.99. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

