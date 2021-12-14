Brokerages Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. Rattler Midstream posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $96.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

RTLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.71. 1,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,260. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 3.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

