Brokerages Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.10). 10x Genomics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $139.40 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $128.15 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.10.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $249,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $41,694.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,902 shares of company stock valued at $40,577,792 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after buying an additional 805,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after purchasing an additional 511,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 22.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,033,000 after purchasing an additional 795,916 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

