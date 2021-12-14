Brokerages Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $372.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post sales of $372.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $403.20 million and the lowest is $350.00 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $246.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.01.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 772,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,204,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.