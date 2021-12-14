Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.55. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

HEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,490. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

