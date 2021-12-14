Brokerages Expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

PCRX traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,675. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.