Brokerages Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Equities analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is ($1.09). uniQure reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7,100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $8.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Shares of QURE stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.41. 567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,186. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $81,826.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,249,623 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after buying an additional 2,998,944 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 711,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,771,000 after buying an additional 428,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of uniQure by 30,689.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 338,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of uniQure by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 328,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of uniQure by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 260,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

