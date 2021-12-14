Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT at $693.80

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $693.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $43.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $614.49. The company had a trading volume of 68,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,821. The company has a market capitalization of $292.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

