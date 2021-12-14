Brokerages Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) PT at $10.08

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Amarin by 564.8% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth about $43,350,000. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in Amarin by 22.7% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amarin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 17.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 706,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.26 on Friday. Amarin has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

