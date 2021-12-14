Brokerages Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Target Price at $38.67

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aramark by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 315,697 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 17.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 257.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK opened at $34.67 on Friday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -99.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

