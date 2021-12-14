Brokerages Set Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Target Price at $201.60

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVLR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,118. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.17 and a beta of 0.75. Avalara has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

