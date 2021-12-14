Brokerages Set eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Target Price at $12.00

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

EGAN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,800. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.88 million, a PE ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

