Brokerages Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price at $55.00

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

FAST stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,211. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,489,000 after buying an additional 3,725,370 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

