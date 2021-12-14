Brokerages Set LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target at $151.25

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.33. 1,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,974. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

