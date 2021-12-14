Brokerages Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Price Target at $53.69

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,690,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,429 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in PagerDuty by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 2,571.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 89,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PagerDuty by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,007,000 after buying an additional 58,732 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 21,968 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.