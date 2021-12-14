Brokerages Set ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target at $50.48

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.73.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. FMR LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after buying an additional 3,164,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth approximately $88,091,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.