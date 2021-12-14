Brokers Issue Forecasts for PHX Minerals Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PHX Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

PHX opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 41,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 64,726 shares of company stock worth $197,386. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 230,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 46,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

