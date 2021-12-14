Brokers Set Expectations for Udemy Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Udemy in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $20.50 on Monday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $32.62.
About Udemy
Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.
