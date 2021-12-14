Brokers Set Expectations for Udemy Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Udemy in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UDMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their price objective on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were “well above” his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $20.50 on Monday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

