Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,574 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 62.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 871,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 335,664 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at $12,951,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 176.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 428,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 273,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,414. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

