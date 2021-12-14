Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) will announce $134.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.30 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $249.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $578.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $562.40 million to $589.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $672.50 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.95. 30,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,330. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc engages in providing �life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

