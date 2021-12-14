BSCView (BSCV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,473.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last week, BSCView has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. BSCView has a market capitalization of $261,227.99 and $2,473.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.13 or 0.07964926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00077405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,231.20 or 1.00314688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.